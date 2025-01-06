Box Springs Mutual Water
Donate to
Box Springs Mutual Water
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Box Springs Mutual Water
Shop to support
Box Springs Mutual Water
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Box Springs Mutual Water
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Water Acquisition and Distribution
Acquiring and distributing water to the community as a mutual water company in Moreno Valley, CA.
About
Box Springs Mutual Water
Founded in
1944
EIN
950565825
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(12)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
21740 DRACAEA AVE MORENO VALLEY, California 92553-8022 United States
Website
boxspringsmutualwater.org
Phone
(951)-653-6419
Email address
About
Box Springs Mutual Water Company, formed in 1920, serves approximately 750 customers in a 440-acre area of Moreno Valley. In 2012, the water board was ousted by shareholders due to allegations of embezzlement.
Mission
Box Springs Mutual Water Company supplies clean, reliable water to the Moreno Valley community, supporting local homes and families with essential water services.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: