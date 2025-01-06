Boy Scouts Of America
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Cub Scouts
A year-round program for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, offering fun activities that promote character and leadership development.
Scouts BSA
The flagship program, focusing on character development, leadership skills, and outdoor activities for older youth.
Venturing
An inclusive program for young men and women aged 14-20, focusing on adventure and developing essential skills through activities they choose.
Sea Scouting
A specialized program for youth interested in boating skills and maritime heritage.
Founded in
1965
EIN
941156255
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
6005 N TAMERA AVE FRESNO, California 93711-3911 United States
Website
www.seqbsa.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Sequoia Council, Boy Scouts of America, founded in 1965, serves Fresno, Madera, Kings, and Tulare Counties. Its mission is to prepare young people to make ethical choices by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. They offer diverse youth programs, summer camps and outdoor adventures promoting character development.
Mission
Scouting America provides character development and values-based leadership training, helping young people be prepared for life.
What $2,100 could fund instead: