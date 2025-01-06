Boy Scouts Of America
Cub Scouts
A program for boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade focused on fun activities, making friends, and developing character through interactive adventures.
Scouts BSA
A traditional Scouting program for youth ages 11-17, offering outdoor adventures, leadership opportunities, and community service projects.
Venturing
A youth-led program for young adults ages 14-20 focused on building adventures, developing leadership skills, and providing real-world experiences.
Sea Scouting
A program focused on aquatic activities, seamanship, and leadership development for young adults. Saltwater or big lakes aren't required!
About
Boy Scouts Of America
Founded in
1965
EIN
951643983
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
1207 UPAS ST SAN DIEGO, California 92103-5127 United States
Website
www.sdicscouting.org
Phone
(161)-929-86121
Email address
About
The San Diego-Imperial Council of Scouting America aims to develop values-based leadership and character in youth. Serving San Diego & Imperial Counties, it provides year-round programs instilling ethics, leadership, & life skills. With over 6,000 youth and 4,000 volunteers, it offers activities & camps to encourage greatness.
Mission
To encourage responsible fun and adventure, instill sound morals and values in our young people, foster citizenship, service, and leadership, and inspire the next generation of leaders to serve our own communities.
