Support 

Boy Scouts Of America

 — 
Instill morals, values, foster citizenship, service, leadership.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Boy Scouts Of America

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Boy Scouts Of America
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Boy Scouts Of America
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Boy Scouts Of America
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Boy Scouts Of America

100% of your purchase supports 
Boy Scouts Of America
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Boy Scouts Of America

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Cub Scouts

A program for boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade focused on fun activities, making friends, and developing character through interactive adventures.

Scouts BSA

A traditional Scouting program for youth ages 11-17, offering outdoor adventures, leadership opportunities, and community service projects.

Venturing

A youth-led program for young adults ages 14-20 focused on building adventures, developing leadership skills, and providing real-world experiences.

Sea Scouting

A program focused on aquatic activities, seamanship, and leadership development for young adults. Saltwater or big lakes aren't required!

About

Boy Scouts Of America

Founded in

1965

EIN

951643983

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Youth Programs

Address

1207 UPAS ST SAN DIEGO, California 92103-5127 United States

Website

www.sdicscouting.org

Phone

(161)-929-86121

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Boy Scouts Of America
About

The San Diego-Imperial Council of Scouting America aims to develop values-based leadership and character in youth. Serving San Diego & Imperial Counties, it provides year-round programs instilling ethics, leadership, & life skills. With over 6,000 youth and 4,000 volunteers, it offers activities & camps to encourage greatness.

Mission

To encourage responsible fun and adventure, instill sound morals and values in our young people, foster citizenship, service, and leadership, and inspire the next generation of leaders to serve our own communities.

