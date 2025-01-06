Boy Scouts Of America

About

The San Diego-Imperial Council of Scouting America aims to develop values-based leadership and character in youth. Serving San Diego & Imperial Counties, it provides year-round programs instilling ethics, leadership, & life skills. With over 6,000 youth and 4,000 volunteers, it offers activities & camps to encourage greatness.

Mission

To encourage responsible fun and adventure, instill sound morals and values in our young people, foster citizenship, service, and leadership, and inspire the next generation of leaders to serve our own communities.