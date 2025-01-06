Boy Scouts Of America
Donate to
Boy Scouts Of America
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Boy Scouts Of America
Shop to support
Boy Scouts Of America
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Boy Scouts Of America
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Cub Scouts
For children in kindergarten through fifth grade, focusing on fun activities and character development.
Scouts BSA
For youth ages 11-17, providing leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences.
Venturing
For young adults ages 14-20, offering high-adventure activities and leadership training.
Sea Scouts
For young adults ages 14-20, focusing on maritime skills and adventures.
About
Boy Scouts Of America
Founded in
1965
EIN
941156255
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
6005 N TAMERA AVE FRESNO, California 93711-3911 United States
Website
seqbsa.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Sequoia Council, Boy Scouts of America, serves Fresno, Madera, Kings, and Tulare Counties. Its mission is to prepare young people to make ethical choices by instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
Mission
The mission of Scouting America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: