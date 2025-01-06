Boys And Girls Club Of The South Coast

About

The Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area, founded in 1966, enables young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. They offer after-school, high school, athletics, and summer camp programs. Their mission focuses on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and community service.

Mission

Our mission is to enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.