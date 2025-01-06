Boys And Girls Club Of The South Coast
Boys And Girls Club Of The South Coast
Boys And Girls Club Of The South Coast
Boys And Girls Club Of The South Coast
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
After School Program
Provides a safe and supportive environment for kids and teens after school hours.
High School Program
Offers targeted programs and resources to help high school students succeed.
Athletics Program
Promotes physical activity, teamwork, and sportsmanship through various athletic activities.
Summer Camp
Provides a fun and engaging summer experience for children with various activities.
About
Boys And Girls Club Of The South Coast
Founded in
1966
EIN
956111998
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
1304 CALLE VALLE SAN CLEMENTE, California 92672-3838 United States
Website
bgcsanclemente.org
Phone
(949)-492-0376
Email address
About
The Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area, founded in 1966, enables young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. They offer after-school, high school, athletics, and summer camp programs. Their mission focuses on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and community service.
Mission
Our mission is to enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
What $2,100 could fund instead: