About

Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley, founded in 1944, empowers youth, especially those in need, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. They offer after-school and summer programs focused on education, career development, leadership, health, arts, and recreation. With a commitment to closing the opportunity gap, they provide accessible enrichment, mentorship, and support to at-risk youth in Silicon Valley.

Mission

To inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring adults.