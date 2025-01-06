powered by 
Support 

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Silicon Valley

 — 
Inspire and empower all young people.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Silicon Valley

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Silicon Valley
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Silicon Valley
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Silicon Valley
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Silicon Valley

100% of your purchase supports 
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Silicon Valley
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Silicon Valley

's
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Education & Career Development

Helps youth excel in education, set goals, explore careers, and prepare for future education or employment.

Technology & Internet Safety

Develops digital literacy skills for youth, preparing them for careers in the ever-evolving digital world.

Character & Leadership

Empowers youth to be global citizens, build relationships, develop positive character, and respect cultural identities.

Health & Life Skills

Develops positive behaviors, personal goal setting, and self-sufficiency skills for a successful adulthood.

About

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Silicon Valley

Founded in

1950

EIN

941294898

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Youth Programs

Address

15 W SAN FERNANDO ST SAN JOSE, California 95113-2477 United States

Website

bgclub.org

Phone

(408)-957-9685

Email address

[email protected]

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Silicon Valley
About

Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley, founded in 1944, empowers youth, especially those in need, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. They offer after-school and summer programs focused on education, career development, leadership, health, arts, and recreation. With a commitment to closing the opportunity gap, they provide accessible enrichment, mentorship, and support to at-risk youth in Silicon Valley.

Mission

To inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring adults.

