Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Education & Career Development
Helps youth excel in education, set goals, explore careers, and prepare for future education or employment.
Technology & Internet Safety
Develops digital literacy skills for youth, preparing them for careers in the ever-evolving digital world.
Character & Leadership
Empowers youth to be global citizens, build relationships, develop positive character, and respect cultural identities.
Health & Life Skills
Develops positive behaviors, personal goal setting, and self-sufficiency skills for a successful adulthood.
Founded in
1950
EIN
941294898
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
15 W SAN FERNANDO ST SAN JOSE, California 95113-2477 United States
Website
bgclub.org
Phone
(408)-957-9685
Email address
About
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley, founded in 1944, empowers youth, especially those in need, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. They offer after-school and summer programs focused on education, career development, leadership, health, arts, and recreation. With a commitment to closing the opportunity gap, they provide accessible enrichment, mentorship, and support to at-risk youth in Silicon Valley.
Mission
To inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring adults.
