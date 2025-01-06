Boys & Girls Clubs Of Sonoma Valley
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
The Arts
Programs focused on fine arts, photography, pottery, and music.
Character and Leadership Development
Programs designed to instill good character and leadership skills.
Education and Career Development
Programs supporting academic success and career exploration.
Health and Life Skills
Programs promoting healthy lifestyles and personal goals.
About
Founded in
1966
EIN
941579901
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
100 W VERANO AVE SONOMA, California 95476-5362 United States
Website
www.bgcsonoma.org
Phone
(707)-938-8544
Email address
-
About
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley, founded in 1962, provides positive opportunities for youth and teens in Sonoma. Serving over 2,000 members, the club offers programs focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development. They provide a safe environment and expanded learning opportunities after school and during the summer.
Mission
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley aims to provide positive opportunities for our community's youth and teens, especially those who need us most, to learn, succeed, and discover their full potential.
City
State
