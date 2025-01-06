About

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley, founded in 1962, provides positive opportunities for youth and teens in Sonoma. Serving over 2,000 members, the club offers programs focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development. They provide a safe environment and expanded learning opportunities after school and during the summer.

Mission

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley aims to provide positive opportunities for our community's youth and teens, especially those who need us most, to learn, succeed, and discover their full potential.