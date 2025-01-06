Brave Academy
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Classical Christian Education
Trains students in Kindergarten through 12th grade to pursue excellence through classical teaching principles and a biblical worldview.
Extracurricular Clubs
Offers clubs such as Worship, Lego, Board Game, Running, and Knitting to enhance student life.
High School Athletics
Provides opportunities for students in grades 9-12 to participate in sports like Volleyball, Cross Country, Golf, Soccer, Basketball, Track and Field, Baseball.
Middle School Athletics
Offers sports programs for students in grades 7-8, including Volleyball, Cross Country, Soccer, Football, Basketball, Track and Field, and Baseball.
About
Brave Academy
Founded in
2023
EIN
922637150
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education Schools & Academic Institutions Primary Schools
Address
3651 S COLORADO BLVD ENGLEWOOD, Colorado 80113-4238 United States
Website
braveacademy.org
Phone
(720)-740-2424
Email address
BRAVE ACADEMY supports learners in Englewood, Colorado, providing opportunities for growth and development in a caring, community-focused environment.
