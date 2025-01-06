powered by 
Support 

Brave Academy

 — 
Empower learners in Englewood, Colorado.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Brave Academy

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Brave Academy
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Brave Academy
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Brave Academy
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Brave Academy

100% of your purchase supports 
Brave Academy
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Brave Academy

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Classical Christian Education

Trains students in Kindergarten through 12th grade to pursue excellence through classical teaching principles and a biblical worldview.

Extracurricular Clubs

Offers clubs such as Worship, Lego, Board Game, Running, and Knitting to enhance student life.

High School Athletics

Provides opportunities for students in grades 9-12 to participate in sports like Volleyball, Cross Country, Golf, Soccer, Basketball, Track and Field, Baseball.

Middle School Athletics

Offers sports programs for students in grades 7-8, including Volleyball, Cross Country, Soccer, Football, Basketball, Track and Field, and Baseball.

About

Brave Academy

Founded in

2023

EIN

922637150

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education Schools & Academic Institutions Primary Schools

Address

3651 S COLORADO BLVD ENGLEWOOD, Colorado 80113-4238 United States

Website

braveacademy.org

Phone

(720)-740-2424

Email address

[email protected]

Brave Academy
About

Mission

BRAVE ACADEMY supports learners in Englewood, Colorado, providing opportunities for growth and development in a caring, community-focused environment.

