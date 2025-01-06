Brave Academy

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Classical Christian Education

Trains students in Kindergarten through 12th grade to pursue excellence through classical teaching principles and a biblical worldview.

Extracurricular Clubs

Offers clubs such as Worship, Lego, Board Game, Running, and Knitting to enhance student life.

High School Athletics

Provides opportunities for students in grades 9-12 to participate in sports like Volleyball, Cross Country, Golf, Soccer, Basketball, Track and Field, Baseball.

Middle School Athletics

Offers sports programs for students in grades 7-8, including Volleyball, Cross Country, Soccer, Football, Basketball, Track and Field, and Baseball.

