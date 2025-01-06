Brazo De Oro Childrens Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Support for Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School
Supporting the health, welfare, and educational interests of Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School students.
About
Brazo De Oro Childrens Foundation
Founded in
2009
EIN
943456074
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
1840 TORRESDALE AVE PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania 19124-4418 United States
Website
www.mbacs.org
Phone
(215)-291-4436
Email address
About
Brazo de Oro Children's Foundation, established in 2009, supports the health, welfare, and educational interests of Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School in Philadelphia. The foundation aims to enhance the well-being and academic success of the students at the charter school.
Mission
Brazo De Oro Childrens Foundation supports the health, welfare, and educational interests of Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School.
