Brea Rifle & Pistol Club
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Shooting Tournaments and Competitions
Organizes shooting tournaments and competitions for members and their guests.
Open Range Days
Provides open range days for members to practice and enjoy shooting their firearms.
Firearm Safety and Marksmanship Training
Promotes safe handling, proper care of firearms, and developing marksmanship skills.
About
Brea Rifle & Pistol Club
Founded in
2020
EIN
956101257
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
180 E OCEAN BLVD LONG BEACH, California 90802-4709 United States
Website
www.brearifleandpistolclub.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Brea Rifle & Pistol Club, est. 2020, is a California non-profit promoting NRA-sanctioned marksmanship and firearm safety programs. They aim to support and promote responsible firearm ownership and shooting sports.
Mission
BREA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB brings together shooting enthusiasts in Long Beach, fostering a community focused on safe and responsible firearm practices.
