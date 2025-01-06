Breathe California Of The Bay Area Golden Gate And Central Coast
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Asthma Home Visits
One-on-one asthma education and environment assessment of respiratory hazards for all age groups.
Asthma Summer Camp Superstuff
Summer camp for asthmatic children ages 6 to 12, teaching techniques on how to manage asthma.
Asthma Education Class for Children
School and daycare asthma education classes for children affected by asthma.
Better Breathing with COPD in the Bay Area
Trains community health workers to give presentations on lung health and COPD.
About
Breathe California Of The Bay Area Golden Gate And Central Coast
Founded in
1948
EIN
941156307
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
1469 PARK AVE SAN JOSE, California 95126-2530 United States
Website
lungsrus.org
Phone
(408)-998-5865
Email address
About
Breathe California of the Bay Area, Golden Gate, and Central Coast, founded in 1948, is dedicated to fighting lung disease. They offer asthma programs for children and adults, tobacco control initiatives like the Ash Kickers Smoking Cessation Program, and advocate for clean air. They strive to reduce the impact of lung disease through prevention, education, and advocacy.
Mission
As the local clean air and healthy lungs leader, Breathe California fights lung disease in all its forms.
