About

Breathe California of the Bay Area, Golden Gate, and Central Coast, founded in 1948, is dedicated to fighting lung disease. They offer asthma programs for children and adults, tobacco control initiatives like the Ash Kickers Smoking Cessation Program, and advocate for clean air. They strive to reduce the impact of lung disease through prevention, education, and advocacy.

Mission

As the local clean air and healthy lungs leader, Breathe California fights lung disease in all its forms.