Brent Oliver 541 Foundation

Donate to
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Mobility Aid Technology
Provides opportunities to obtain devices that restore mobility for individuals.
Mental Health Awareness
Inspires individuals facing difficult situations to understand they are not victims.
Family Outreach
Brings families together through outdoor activities, encouraging them to disconnect from technology.
Snow Kings
A geocache-style competition challenging experienced snow-wheeling drivers from around the world.
About
Founded in
2024
EIN
933657656
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
85680 GRIGGS RD MILTON FRWTR, Oregon 97862-7405 United States
Website
brentoliver541.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
They deliver customized mobility equipment tailored to each person's real-world environment and unique needs, and inspire others to realize they are not victims to circumstances in life.
