Brent Oliver 541 Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Mobility Aid Technology

Provides opportunities to obtain devices that restore mobility for individuals.

‍

Mental Health Awareness

Inspires individuals facing difficult situations to understand they are not victims.

‍

Family Outreach

Brings families together through outdoor activities, encouraging them to disconnect from technology.

‍

Snow Kings

A geocache-style competition challenging experienced snow-wheeling drivers from around the world.

‍