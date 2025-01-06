About

Bridge of Faith, founded in 1996, empowers young women who have aged out of foster care or are facing homelessness. They provide a safe H.O.M.E. (Home Opportunity Meets Emancipation), emotional support, and life skills training to help them become self-sufficient and emotionally stable women of purpose. Charity Navigator gives them a 4-star rating.

Mission

Bridge of Faith empowers girls/women who have aged out of foster care, or facing homelessness by providing a safe H.O.M.E. (Home, Opportunity, Mentoring, Education).