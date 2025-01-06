Bridge Of Faith
Bridge Of Faith
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Food Co-op
Provides food resources to the community.
Year-Round Children's Ministry
Offers ongoing ministry programs for children.
The Greenhouse
A project involving a greenhouse, potentially for food cultivation or education.
Paid Internship Programs
Provides paid internships for youth to develop job skills.
About
Bridge Of Faith
Founded in
1997
EIN
954625811
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
PO BOX 9108 WHITTIER, California 90608-0000 United States
Website
bridgeoffaith.org
Phone
(562)-322-5265
Email address
About
Bridge of Faith, founded in 1996, empowers young women who have aged out of foster care or are facing homelessness. They provide a safe H.O.M.E. (Home Opportunity Meets Emancipation), emotional support, and life skills training to help them become self-sufficient and emotionally stable women of purpose. Charity Navigator gives them a 4-star rating.
Mission
Bridge of Faith empowers girls/women who have aged out of foster care, or facing homelessness by providing a safe H.O.M.E. (Home, Opportunity, Mentoring, Education).
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: