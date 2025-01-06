Brighter Beginnings
Brighter Beginnings
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Family Partnership Program
Offers support to young, pregnant, and parenting adults, helping them care for their children while continuing their education and planning for future self-sufficiency.
Family Support Program
Provides support to pregnant and parenting young adults, helping them care for themselves and their babies, continue their education, and plan for jobs.
Early Head Start + Head Start Program
Comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to low-income children and their families.
Brilliant Babies
Focuses on healthy development and nurturing care for babies and toddlers.
About
Brighter Beginnings
Founded in
1985
EIN
942949749
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Social Services
Address
2727 MACDONALD AVE RICHMOND, California 94804-3006 United States
Website
www.brighter-beginnings.org
Phone
(510)-437-8950
Email address
-
About
Brighter Beginnings, founded in 1984, supports healthy births and successful development of children by partnering with parents and building strong communities. They offer family support, mental health services, medical care, and early head start programs in resource-poor neighborhoods, empowering families to raise happy, healthy children.
Mission
Brighter Beginnings supports healthy births and successful development of children by partnering with parents and helping to build strong communities so parents can raise happy, healthy children.
