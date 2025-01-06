Brighter Beginnings

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Family Partnership Program

Offers support to young, pregnant, and parenting adults, helping them care for their children while continuing their education and planning for future self-sufficiency.

Family Support Program

Provides support to pregnant and parenting young adults, helping them care for themselves and their babies, continue their education, and plan for jobs.

Early Head Start + Head Start Program

Comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to low-income children and their families.

Brilliant Babies

Focuses on healthy development and nurturing care for babies and toddlers.

