British American Business Council Northern California
Mentor Programme
BABC NeXtGen
Aimed at young professionals under 37, this program provides networking and socialization opportunities within the British-American business community.
1955
941263813
501(c)(6)
Community Development
149 NEW MONTGOMERY ST SUITE 428 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94105-3739 United States
babcsf.org
The British American Business Council Northern California, founded in 1955, facilitates connections between the UK and US business communities. It provides a forum for networking, information exchange, and business expansion opportunities, helping members thrive in the global market.
The British American Business Council Northern California provides a forum for information exchange, networking, and identification of business expansion opportunities for organizations and individuals pursuing trade.
