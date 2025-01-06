Broadway Christian Church Of Mesa Arizona
Broadway Christian Church Of Mesa Arizona
Broadway Christian Church Of Mesa Arizona
Broadway Christian Church Of Mesa Arizona
Broadway Christian Church Of Mesa Arizona
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday Services
Classic service at 8:00am & 9:30am, Modern service at 11:00am, and online services at 9:30am & 11:00am, providing worship and community.
K.I.D. Team
Discipleship and activities for kids from 4 months to 6th grade, offered on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings.
Student Ministries
Small group Bible studies for teens to connect, ask questions, and grow in their faith.
Young Adults (18-25)
Weekly Bible study for young adults to connect, ask questions, and grow in faith together.
Broadway Christian Church Of Mesa Arizona
Founded in
1979
EIN
942598831
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
7335 E BROADWAY RD MESA, Arizona 85208-2011 United States
Website
bccmesa.com
Phone
(480)-981-0802
Email address
-
About
Broadway Christian Church of Mesa, Arizona, established in 1979, is a non-denominational church serving the East Mesa community. They offer both classic and modern services. More information can be found on their website bccmesa.com.
Mission
Broadway Christian Church is dedicated to making fully devoted followers of Christ. They offer Sunday services with classic and modern options, both in-person and online.
