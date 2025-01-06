Bromeliad Society Of La Ballona Valley
Bromeliad Society Of La Ballona Valley
Bromeliad Society Of La Ballona Valley
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Monthly Meetings
In-person meetings featuring speakers, refreshments, plant show and tell, and a plant table with bargain plants.
Annual Plant Show and Sale
An annual event to showcase and sell bromeliads, offering a variety of species and cultivars.
About
Bromeliad Society Of La Ballona Valley
Founded in
1969
EIN
956228509
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
4.2.3. Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
5144 PURDUE AVE CULVER CITY, California 90230-5348 United States
Website
www.bsi.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Bromeliad Society of La Ballona Valley, founded in 1950, is a group of bromeliad enthusiasts and plant lovers from Los Angeles and Southern California. One of the oldest bromeliad societies, they host annual shows and sales to share their love for bromeliads.
Mission
The Bromeliad Society of La Ballona Valley connects plant lovers from Los Angeles and Southern California, fostering appreciation for bromeliads as one of the oldest bromeliad societies.


