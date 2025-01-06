About

The Bromeliad Society of La Ballona Valley, founded in 1950, is a group of bromeliad enthusiasts and plant lovers from Los Angeles and Southern California. One of the oldest bromeliad societies, they host annual shows and sales to share their love for bromeliads.

Mission

