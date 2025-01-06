powered by 
Support 

Bronzeville Leadership Academy

 — 
Empower young leaders in Hazel Crest.
Events of 

Bronzeville Leadership Academy

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Bronzeville Leadership Academy
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Bronzeville Leadership Academy
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Bronzeville Leadership Academy
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Bronzeville Leadership Academy

100% of your purchase supports 
Bronzeville Leadership Academy
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Bronzeville Leadership Academy

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

It Takes A Village Leadership Academy

A K-8 social justice school in Chicago, focused on leadership, critical thinking, and global awareness.

World Scholars Program

A year-long enrichment program providing global education.

GrassRoots Campaigns

Engages students in social justice initiatives through grassroots organizing.

Chicago Explorers Summer Camp

A summer camp program for students to explore Chicago.

About

Bronzeville Leadership Academy

Founded in

2022

EIN

920636505

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Schools & Academic Institutions

Address

17622 STONEBRIDGE DR HAZEL CREST, Illinois 60429-2012 United States

Website

itavschools.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
Bronzeville Leadership Academy
About

It Takes A Village Leadership Academy (ITAV LA), est. 2004, is a K-8 social justice school focused on leadership, critical thinking, and global awareness. ITAV empowers students to drive change in their communities. They expanded to Bronzeville in 2024, taking over the former Hales Franciscan campus to provide high-quality education and life-empowering social services.

Mission

Bronzeville Leadership Academy nurtures students in Hazel Crest, Illinois, providing a supportive environment that encourages growth, learning, and leadership. Visit itavschools.org to learn more.

