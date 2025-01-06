Bronzeville Leadership Academy
Bronzeville Leadership Academy
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
It Takes A Village Leadership Academy
A K-8 social justice school in Chicago, focused on leadership, critical thinking, and global awareness.
World Scholars Program
A year-long enrichment program providing global education.
GrassRoots Campaigns
Engages students in social justice initiatives through grassroots organizing.
Chicago Explorers Summer Camp
A summer camp program for students to explore Chicago.
About
Bronzeville Leadership Academy
Founded in
2022
EIN
920636505
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
17622 STONEBRIDGE DR HAZEL CREST, Illinois 60429-2012 United States
Website
itavschools.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
It Takes A Village Leadership Academy (ITAV LA), est. 2004, is a K-8 social justice school focused on leadership, critical thinking, and global awareness. ITAV empowers students to drive change in their communities. They expanded to Bronzeville in 2024, taking over the former Hales Franciscan campus to provide high-quality education and life-empowering social services.
Mission
Bronzeville Leadership Academy nurtures students in Hazel Crest, Illinois, providing a supportive environment that encourages growth, learning, and leadership. Visit itavschools.org to learn more.
