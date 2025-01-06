About

It Takes A Village Leadership Academy (ITAV LA), est. 2004, is a K-8 social justice school focused on leadership, critical thinking, and global awareness. ITAV empowers students to drive change in their communities. They expanded to Bronzeville in 2024, taking over the former Hales Franciscan campus to provide high-quality education and life-empowering social services.

Mission

Bronzeville Leadership Academy nurtures students in Hazel Crest, Illinois, providing a supportive environment that encourages growth, learning, and leadership. Visit itavschools.org to learn more.