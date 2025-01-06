Brooklyn Historical Society
Donate to
Brooklyn Historical Society
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Brooklyn Historical Society
Shop to support
Brooklyn Historical Society
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Brooklyn Historical Society
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Brooklyn Connections
Partners local schools with Center for Brooklyn History educators to teach research skills using Brooklyn's history and archives for grades 4-12.
About
Brooklyn Historical Society
Founded in
2011
EIN
943459633
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Historical Preservation Societies
Address
PO BOX 58 BROOKLYN, Pennsylvania 18813-0058 United States
Website
brooklynpahistoricalsociety.net
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Brooklyn Historical Society of Brooklyn, PA, collects and preserves the region's heritage. They are located at PO Box 112, Brooklyn, PA 18813. More information can be found by calling 570-434-2606.
Mission
Brooklyn Historical Society celebrates and preserves the unique history of Brooklyn, Pennsylvania, fostering community pride and connection through local heritage.
Looking for other organizations in
Pennsylvania, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: