The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Clean Water Initiative
Building water towers to provide clean drinking water to communities in need.
Nonprofit Hospital
Providing medical services to those who need it.
Free Healthcare Clinics
Offering free medical services, including screenings, prescriptions, and surgeries.
Food and Clothing
Distributing food and clothing to improve lives.
Founded in
2024
EIN
991063332
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
14710 PECOS ST WESTMINSTER, Colorado 80023-8408 United States
Website
brotheroliverfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Brother Oliver Foundation International, founded in 2024, focuses on improving lives through education, healthcare, and clean water initiatives. Their projects include supporting a nonprofit hospital, providing free healthcare clinics, food and clothing, nursing school assistance, and education scholarships.
Mission
We are a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people in need through education, healthcare, clean water, and more.
What $2,100 could fund instead: