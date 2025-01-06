Brotherhood Of The Knights Of The Vine
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Wine Education & Social Programs
Offers unique wine programs that are both educational and social for its members, promoting American wines and wine-producing regions.
Scholarship Program
Provides scholarships to students pursuing advanced degrees leading to a career in the wine industry.
Founded in
1977
EIN
953866643
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(10)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
755 LAKEFIELD RD STE A WESTLAKE VLG, California 91361-2647 United States
Website
kov.org
Phone
(844)-440-8463
Email address
The Brotherhood of the Knights of the Vine, founded in 1964, promotes the American wine industry and educates members about wine. They honor wine, country, and mankind, advocating for American wines and wine-producing regions. The organization introduces and recognizes individuals who support American wines.
Mission
The Brotherhood of the Knights of the Vine promotes American wines and wine producing regions, introduces quality wines from around the world, and rekindles the respect of wine and wine culture for mankind and country.
