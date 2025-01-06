Bt Foundation Usa
Bt Foundation Usa
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Bt Foundation Usa
Bt Foundation Usa
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Girls Education Program
Empowering girls through education to improve their future prospects.
Improving Physical and Mental Health
Providing resources and support to enhance the physical and mental well-being of communities.
Education Support to Orphan & Vulnerable Children
Offering educational assistance to orphans and vulnerable children to help them succeed.
Literacy & Learning Interventions
Implementing programs to improve literacy and learning skills within marginalized communities.
Bt Foundation Usa
Founded in
2024
EIN
933794714
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
54 ADMIRAL LN HICKSVILLE, New York 11801-4430 United States
Website
btfoundationusa.org
Phone
(151)-626-39991
Email address
About
BT Foundation USA INC, established in 2024, envisions global advancement for marginalized individuals, focusing on education, health, and economic empowerment. The foundation is dedicated to efficiently leveraging resources to foster economic, educational, and medical advancements in underserved communities worldwide.
Mission
BT FOUNDATION USA INC strives to uplift and support the Hicksville, NY community, making a positive impact through local initiatives and accessible resources.
City
State
