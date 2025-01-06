Buddhist Film Foundation
Fiscal Sponsorship Program
Provides filmmakers with a fiscal sponsor to allow funders tax-deductibility for their donations. Funds are remitted to the projects quickly, minus a small administrative fee.
Founded in
2002
EIN
943402911
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 22755 OAKLAND, California 94609-5355 United States
Website
buddhistfilmfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Buddhist Film Foundation, founded in 2002, is the world's leading resource for Buddhist-themed and inspired cinema. It presents, archives, and promotes Buddhist films, also offering fiscal sponsorship to filmmakers seeking grants for related projects.
Mission
The Buddhist Film Foundation utilizes motion pictures to foster knowledge and appreciation of core Buddhist principles, like compassion and respect for our world's interconnectedness.
