The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Buddy Bags
Provides personal care bags to unhoused men, women, and children in partnership with City Union Mission, sharing God's grace and empowerment.
About
Founded in
2023
EIN
921847878
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Basic Needs > Homeless Shelters
Address
1906 NW 69TH ST KANSAS CITY, Missouri 64151-2398 United States
Website
buddybagprojectinc.com
Phone
Email address
About
Buddy Bag Project Inc., founded in 2023, partners with City Union Mission to pack and deliver personal care bags to unhoused individuals in Kansas City. The mission is to share God's grace and promote empowerment.
Mission
The mission of BUDDY BAG PROJECT, INC. is to share God's grace & promote empowerment through connection, encouragement, & service among all stakeholders.
