Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Aging in Place
Building partnerships to address the challenges and opportunities of our aging population, helping older adults maintain independence.
Early Childhood
Partnering with advocates, researchers, and practitioners to support children (birth to age 9) and their families.
Paterson, New Jersey
Supporting programs and initiatives within Paterson, New Jersey.
Legacy
Continuing the legacy of the Taub Foundation through strategic grantmaking.
Founded in
1996
EIN
954588448
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
9200 W SUNSET BLVD STE 525 LOS ANGELES, California 90069-3507 United States
Website
taubfoundation.org
Phone
300707666
Email address
About
The Buddy Taub Foundation, est. 1996, is a private foundation in Los Angeles. It supports organizations through grantmaking, with a focus on arts and culture. The foundation has assets of approx. $8.18 million and annually awards around $423,000.
Mission
Buddy Taub Foundation serves Los Angeles from its Sunset Blvd location, providing support and resources to enrich the local community. Learn more at taubfoundation.org.
