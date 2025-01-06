Buddys Backyard Gives Back
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Support for TropRock Music and Musicians
Presents TropRock music and musicians to the community, bringing the therapeutic power of the music to a wide audience, educating about the genre, and fostering its future.
2023
923797360
501(c)(3)
Performance & Visual Arts
11120 AMITE RIVER RD BATON ROUGE, Louisiana 70817-8516 United States
buddysbackyard.rocks
-
Our mission is to present extraordinary TropRock music and musicians to the community, to bring the therapeutic power of music, friendship, and community to those in need.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
