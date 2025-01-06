Buen Dia
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Arts-Focused Preschool Program
An inclusive preschool with a Spanish-bilingual program in a nurturing, arts-focused environment. Children express themselves through play and exploration.
About
Buen Dia
Founded in
1980
EIN
942590868
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
589 GUERRERO ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94110-1016 United States
Website
bdfs.org
Phone
(415)-431-3535
Email address
-
About
Buen Dia Family School, founded in 1977, is a Spanish bilingual preschool in San Francisco. With a nurturing, arts-focused environment, children express themselves through play, following their interests with guidance from teachers who collaborate in their learning.
Mission
Buen Dia is an inclusive arts-focused preschool with a Spanish-bilingual program in a nurturing exploratory environment.
