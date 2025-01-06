Buffalo Soldier Living History Site
Donate to
Buffalo Soldier Living History Site
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Buffalo Soldier Living History Site
Shop to support
Buffalo Soldier Living History Site
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Buffalo Soldier Living History Site
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Living History Site
Preserves the property owned by a Buffalo Soldier and educates the public about the history and legacy of Black American soldiers.
About
Buffalo Soldier Living History Site
Founded in
2023
EIN
932504159
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
PO BOX 4 JOPPA, Maryland 21085-0004 United States
Website
polkoutpost.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Buffalo Soldier Living History Site Co., founded in 2023, preserves a Buffalo Soldier's property in Allen, MD. It educates the public on the sacrifices and experiences of Buffalo Soldiers, Black American soldiers who served in a segregated U.S. Army, fostering respect for their service and courage. The site aims to attract tourists with historical displays, workshops, and reenactments, highlighting their vital role in westward expansion.
Mission
Buffalo Soldier Living History Site Co shares and preserves the legacy of Buffalo Soldiers in Joppa, Maryland, creating a space for education and remembrance in the community.
Looking for other organizations in
Maryland, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: