About

The Buffalo Soldier Living History Site Co., founded in 2023, preserves a Buffalo Soldier's property in Allen, MD. It educates the public on the sacrifices and experiences of Buffalo Soldiers, Black American soldiers who served in a segregated U.S. Army, fostering respect for their service and courage. The site aims to attract tourists with historical displays, workshops, and reenactments, highlighting their vital role in westward expansion.

Mission

Buffalo Soldier Living History Site Co shares and preserves the legacy of Buffalo Soldiers in Joppa, Maryland, creating a space for education and remembrance in the community.