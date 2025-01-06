Builders Of The Adytum
Donate to
Builders Of The Adytum
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Builders Of The Adytum
Shop to support
Builders Of The Adytum
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Builders Of The Adytum
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Seven Steps to Practical Occultism
A course consisting of visualization methods.
Introduction to Tarot
An introductory course to the Tarot.
Tarot Fundamentals
A course providing a foundation in Tarot.
Developing Supersensory Powers
A course focused on developing supersensory abilities.
About
Builders Of The Adytum
Founded in
1962
EIN
953099114
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
5101 N FIGUEROA ST LOS ANGELES, California 90042-3921 United States
Website
www.bota.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Builders of the Adytum (B.O.T.A.) is a religious organization dedicated to spiritual attunement through study, practice, and worship in the Western Mystery Tradition. B.O.T.A. provides spiritual seekers with a deeper understanding of esoteric traditions for personal growth and enlightenment through comprehensive lessons.
Mission
BUILDERS OF THE ADYTUM serves the Los Angeles community from 5101 N Figueroa St, providing guidance and resources for personal and spiritual development. Learn more at www.bota.org.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: