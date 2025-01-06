About

Builders of the Adytum (B.O.T.A.) is a religious organization dedicated to spiritual attunement through study, practice, and worship in the Western Mystery Tradition. B.O.T.A. provides spiritual seekers with a deeper understanding of esoteric traditions for personal growth and enlightenment through comprehensive lessons.

Mission

BUILDERS OF THE ADYTUM serves the Los Angeles community from 5101 N Figueroa St, providing guidance and resources for personal and spiritual development. Learn more at www.bota.org.