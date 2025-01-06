Butler Agape Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Rescue and Restoration

Rescuing victims of sex trafficking and providing safe homes for survivors to heal and rebuild their lives.

Reintegration Programs

Creating programs to reintegrate survivors back into their communities.

Law Enforcement Partnerships

Partnering with local law enforcement to combat sex trafficking.

Schools for At-Risk Children

Building schools to protect children from trafficking and provide education.

