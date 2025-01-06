Butler Agape Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Butler Agape Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Rescue and Restoration
Rescuing victims of sex trafficking and providing safe homes for survivors to heal and rebuild their lives.
Reintegration Programs
Creating programs to reintegrate survivors back into their communities.
Law Enforcement Partnerships
Partnering with local law enforcement to combat sex trafficking.
Schools for At-Risk Children
Building schools to protect children from trafficking and provide education.
About
Butler Agape Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
920663534
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
3.3.1. Victim Aid Services
Address
3809 PITCHSTONE DR MCKINNEY, Texas 75070-2679 United States
Website
aimfree.org
Phone
(916)-784-2800
Email address
About
BUTLER AGAPE FOUNDATION, est. 2023, is dedicated to combating sex trafficking. Affiliated with Agape International Missions, it works to rescue, heal, and empower survivors, fighting for every child's worth.
Mission
BUTLER AGAPE FOUNDATION is dedicated to uplifting the McKinney community, providing support and resources to those in need with care and compassion.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: