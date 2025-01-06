powered by 
Support 

C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust

 — 
Inspires community through exploration, celebration, perpetuation.
Events of 

C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust

100% of your purchase supports 
C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Hawaiian Hall

Showcases significant cultural artifacts related to Hawaiian history and culture.

Pacific Hall

Represents various Pacific Islands and their histories.

Dinosaur Exhibit

Features dinosaur displays and interactive areas for children, including a sandpit and digging station.

Richard T. Mamiya Science Adventure Center

Offers interactive activities and displays related to science, including a wind wall and a volcano exhibit.

About

C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust

Founded in

1992

EIN

990296250

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Arts & Culture

Address

PO BOX 3170 HONOLULU, Hawaii 96802-3170 United States

Website

www.bishopmuseum.org

Phone

(808)-847-3511

Email address

-

C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust
About

C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust, founded in 1992, supports the Bishop Museum's charitable and educational programs in Honolulu, HI. The Bishop Museum's mission is to inspire community and visitors through exploration, celebration, and perpetuation of Hawaii's history and culture.

Mission

Bishop Museum inspires our community and visitors through the exploration, celebration, and perpetuation of the extraordinary history, culture, and environment.

Looking for other organizations in 

Hawaii, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust

