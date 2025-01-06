C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust
C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust
C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust
C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust
C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Hawaiian Hall
Showcases significant cultural artifacts related to Hawaiian history and culture.
Pacific Hall
Represents various Pacific Islands and their histories.
Dinosaur Exhibit
Features dinosaur displays and interactive areas for children, including a sandpit and digging station.
Richard T. Mamiya Science Adventure Center
Offers interactive activities and displays related to science, including a wind wall and a volcano exhibit.
About
C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust
Founded in 1992
1992
EIN
990296250
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 3170 HONOLULU, Hawaii 96802-3170 United States
Website
www.bishopmuseum.org
Phone
(808)-847-3511
Email address
-
About
C N Wodehouse Bishop Museum Trust, founded in 1992, supports the Bishop Museum's charitable and educational programs in Honolulu, HI. The Bishop Museum's mission is to inspire community and visitors through exploration, celebration, and perpetuation of Hawaii's history and culture.
Mission
Bishop Museum inspires our community and visitors through the exploration, celebration, and perpetuation of the extraordinary history, culture, and environment.
What $2,100 could fund instead: