The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Funds year-long research experiences for associate degree students at CUNY community colleges and comprehensive schools.
1984
953900435
501(c)(3)
Community Development
117 BIMINI PLACE 221 LOS ANGELES, California 90004-0000 United States
laecovillage.org
CRSP dba Los Angeles Ecovillage Institute (LAEVI), founded in 1980 by Lois Arkin, is an education, training, outreach, research, and development center. LAEVI focuses on resilient and regenerative communities, raising community life quality, lowering environmental impacts, and expanding awareness of sustainable urban living.
Mission
LAEVI expands public awareness about sustainable urban living while raising the quality of community life and lowering environmental impacts.
