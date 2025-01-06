About

CRSP dba Los Angeles Ecovillage Institute (LAEVI), founded in 1980 by Lois Arkin, is an education, training, outreach, research, and development center. LAEVI focuses on resilient and regenerative communities, raising community life quality, lowering environmental impacts, and expanding awareness of sustainable urban living.

Mission

LAEVI expands public awareness about sustainable urban living while raising the quality of community life and lowering environmental impacts.