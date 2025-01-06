Cabbage & Crayons
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Supporting the Gioto Dumpsite Community
Offers education, health, and safety to the Kenyan Gioto Dumpsite Community. Aims to create a loving and supportive space for each child.
About
Cabbage & Crayons
Founded in
2023
EIN
922468762
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
PO BOX 6614 COLORADO SPGS, Colorado 80934-6614 United States
Website
www.cabbageandcrayons.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
CABBAGE & CRAYONS, founded in 2023, serves the Kenyan Gioto Dumpsite Community. By the love of Christ, they provide education, health, and safety through partnerships with local leaders to build a nurturing school community and offer relief services.
Mission
By the love of Christ, we serve the Kenyan Gioto Dumpsite Community offering education, health, and safety.
