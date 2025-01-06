Cabrillo Credit Union
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Pandemic Assistance
Offered loan skip-a-pays and fee waivers to support members during the coronavirus pandemic. Saved members over $150,000 in fees.
Cabrillo Advanced Relief Effort (C.A.R.E.)
Provides pre-approved access to emergency funds through a line of credit for members facing financial hardship.
STAR Rewards Program
A 5-tiered system offering value-added benefits based on total deposits and loan balances, growing rewards as the relationship with Cabrillo grows.
Cabrillo Credit Union
Founded in
2018
EIN
951968774
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
3710 RUFFIN RD SAN DIEGO, California 92123-1812 United States
Website
www.cabrillocu.com
Phone
(800)-222-7455
Email address
https://www.cabrillocu.com/Contact-Us
About
Cabrillo Credit Union, founded in 1955, started by serving Border Patrol agents in San Diego. Today, their mission is to enrich the lives of their member-owners, one relationship at a time. They empower members and employees to achieve ambitious results.
Mission
Cabrillo Credit Union offers trusted financial services to the San Diego community, helping members achieve their financial goals with care and integrity.
