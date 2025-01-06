Cabrillo Credit Union

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Pandemic Assistance

Offered loan skip-a-pays and fee waivers to support members during the coronavirus pandemic. Saved members over $150,000 in fees.

Cabrillo Advanced Relief Effort (C.A.R.E.)

Provides pre-approved access to emergency funds through a line of credit for members facing financial hardship.

STAR Rewards Program

A 5-tiered system offering value-added benefits based on total deposits and loan balances, growing rewards as the relationship with Cabrillo grows.

