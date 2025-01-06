Cabrillo Festival Of Contemporary Music
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Youth Ensemble Program
A unique, hands-on music experience for young musicians ages 16-24, offering workshops, discussions with artists, and composition coaching.
Conductors/Composers Workshops
Workshops for conductors and composers led by faculty including the Cabrillo Festival Music Director.
Free Family Concert
A free concert for families featuring accessible and charming stories set to music.
About
Cabrillo Festival Of Contemporary Music
Founded in
1965
EIN
946123298
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts > Music Nonprofits
Address
147 S RIVER ST STE 232 SANTA CRUZ, California 95060-4556 United States
Website
cabrillomusic.org
Phone
(831)-426-6966
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1963, the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music in Santa Cruz is dedicated to performing contemporary symphonic music by living composers. Showcasing new works for orchestra, the Festival provides a platform for both established and emerging composers, offering opportunities for meaningful engagement through workshops, open rehearsals, and educational programs.
Mission
CABRILLO FESTIVAL OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC brings innovative musical performances to Santa Cruz, inviting the community to experience and enjoy contemporary works together.
