Decorative
Support 

Cabrillo Festival Of Contemporary Music

 — 
Celebrate contemporary music in Santa Cruz.
Decorative
Events of 

Cabrillo Festival Of Contemporary Music

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Cabrillo Festival Of Contemporary Music Raffle for a Cause
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Cabrillo Festival Of Contemporary Music
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Cabrillo Festival Of Contemporary Music
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Cabrillo Festival Of Contemporary Music

100% of your purchase supports 
Cabrillo Festival Of Contemporary Music
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Cabrillo Festival Of Contemporary Music

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Youth Ensemble Program

A unique, hands-on music experience for young musicians ages 16-24, offering workshops, discussions with artists, and composition coaching.

Conductors/Composers Workshops

Workshops for conductors and composers led by faculty including the Cabrillo Festival Music Director.

Free Family Concert

A free concert for families featuring accessible and charming stories set to music.

About

Cabrillo Festival Of Contemporary Music

Founded in

1965

EIN

946123298

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Performance & Visual Arts > Music Nonprofits

Address

147 S RIVER ST STE 232 SANTA CRUZ, California 95060-4556 United States

Website

cabrillomusic.org

Phone

(831)-426-6966

Email address

-

Socials
Cabrillo Festival Of Contemporary Music
About

Founded in 1963, the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music in Santa Cruz is dedicated to performing contemporary symphonic music by living composers. Showcasing new works for orchestra, the Festival provides a platform for both established and emerging composers, offering opportunities for meaningful engagement through workshops, open rehearsals, and educational programs.

Mission

CABRILLO FESTIVAL OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC brings innovative musical performances to Santa Cruz, inviting the community to experience and enjoy contemporary works together.

