About

Founded in 1963, the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music in Santa Cruz is dedicated to performing contemporary symphonic music by living composers. Showcasing new works for orchestra, the Festival provides a platform for both established and emerging composers, offering opportunities for meaningful engagement through workshops, open rehearsals, and educational programs.

Mission

CABRILLO FESTIVAL OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC brings innovative musical performances to Santa Cruz, inviting the community to experience and enjoy contemporary works together.