Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Beach Volleyball
Volleyball skill sessions in a fun and sandy environment for students entering 5th through 8th grade.
AAU Volleyball
Competitive volleyball teams for 7th, 8th, and 9th graders who attend Cadillac Area Public Schools or plan to attend Cadillac High School.
Founded in
2023
EIN
920560309
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Sports & Recreation
Address
8178 COLLEEN DR CADILLAC, Michigan 49601-8526 United States
Website
cadillacvolleyballclub.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
CADILLAC VOLLEYBALL CLUB, founded in 2023, organizes youth volleyball opportunities for students in Cadillac Area Public Schools. They offer off-season programs for 5th & 6th graders, summer beach volleyball, and AAU teams for 7th-9th graders (13U, 14U, 15U).
Mission
This club organizes and promotes other youth volleyball opportunities for students who attend Cadillac Area Public Schools or who live in the CAPS school district.
