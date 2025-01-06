About

CADILLAC VOLLEYBALL CLUB, founded in 2023, organizes youth volleyball opportunities for students in Cadillac Area Public Schools. They offer off-season programs for 5th & 6th graders, summer beach volleyball, and AAU teams for 7th-9th graders (13U, 14U, 15U).

Mission

This club organizes and promotes other youth volleyball opportunities for students who attend Cadillac Area Public Schools or who live in the CAPS school district.