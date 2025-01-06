powered by 
Support 

Cadillac Volleyball Club

 — 
Organizes youth volleyball opportunities.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Cadillac Volleyball Club

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Cadillac Volleyball Club
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Cadillac Volleyball Club
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Cadillac Volleyball Club
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
100% of your purchase supports 
Cadillac Volleyball Club

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball skill sessions in a fun and sandy environment for students entering 5th through 8th grade.

AAU Volleyball

Competitive volleyball teams for 7th, 8th, and 9th graders who attend Cadillac Area Public Schools or plan to attend Cadillac High School.

About

Cadillac Volleyball Club

Founded in

2023

EIN

920560309

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Sports & Recreation

Address

8178 COLLEEN DR CADILLAC, Michigan 49601-8526 United States

Website

cadillacvolleyballclub.com

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
Cadillac Volleyball Club
About

CADILLAC VOLLEYBALL CLUB, founded in 2023, organizes youth volleyball opportunities for students in Cadillac Area Public Schools. They offer off-season programs for 5th & 6th graders, summer beach volleyball, and AAU teams for 7th-9th graders (13U, 14U, 15U).

Mission

This club organizes and promotes other youth volleyball opportunities for students who attend Cadillac Area Public Schools or who live in the CAPS school district.

