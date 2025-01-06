Cal Poly Humboldt Sponsored Programs Foundation
Donate to
Cal Poly Humboldt Sponsored Programs Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Cal Poly Humboldt Sponsored Programs Foundation
Shop to support
Cal Poly Humboldt Sponsored Programs Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Cal Poly Humboldt Sponsored Programs Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Grant and Contract Services
Provides professional pre- and post-award grant and contract services to the Cal Poly Humboldt community, administering externally-funded projects and submitting proposals.
About
Cal Poly Humboldt Sponsored Programs Foundation
Founded in
1952
EIN
946050071
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
1 HARPST ST ARCATA, California 95521-8299 United States
Website
www.humboldt.edu
Phone
(707)-826-3011
Email address
-
About
The Cal Poly Humboldt Sponsored Programs Foundation provides the campus community with professional and accessible Pre- and Post-award grant and contract services. SPF administers externally-funded grants/contracts and submits proposals to external funding agencies on behalf of Cal Poly Humboldt.
Mission
SPF provides the Cal Poly Humboldt community with professional, accessible Pre-Award and Post-Award grant and contract services.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: