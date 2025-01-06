Calaveras Humane Society

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Spay Neuter Voucher

Provides financial assistance to Calaveras County residents for spaying/neutering their dogs and cats.

Pet Guardian Program

Ensures care for pets after their guardian's passing by placing them in new homes.

Free Pets For Veterans

Provides veterans with free pet adoptions.

Seniors For Seniors

Offers senior citizens (65+) the opportunity to adopt animals (3+ years) at half the regular adoption fee.

