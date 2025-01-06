Calaveras Humane Society
Donate to
Calaveras Humane Society
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Calaveras Humane Society
Shop to support
Calaveras Humane Society
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Calaveras Humane Society
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Spay Neuter Voucher
Provides financial assistance to Calaveras County residents for spaying/neutering their dogs and cats.
Pet Guardian Program
Ensures care for pets after their guardian's passing by placing them in new homes.
Free Pets For Veterans
Provides veterans with free pet adoptions.
Seniors For Seniors
Offers senior citizens (65+) the opportunity to adopt animals (3+ years) at half the regular adoption fee.
About
Calaveras Humane Society
Founded in
1979
EIN
942581703
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Shelters
Address
1209 HWY49 ANGELS CAMP, California 95222-0000 United States
Website
calaverashumane.org
Phone
(209)-736-9417
Email address
About
Calaveras Humane Society, founded in 1979, is a no-kill animal shelter in Angels Camp, CA. Their mission is to promote an excellent quality of life for pets in the region by involving the community. They offer adoption services and other programs.
Mission
Our goal is to promote an excellent quality of life for the companion animals of our region. We seek to involve and engage the greater community in achieving our mission.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: