The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Alumni Scholars Program
Provides undergraduate scholarships to Cal students, making a profound impact on their futures.
Mentors
Offers coaching and one-on-one mentorship from alumni to help students develop career and professional skills.
Educational Programs & Lectures
Provides forums, both in-person and virtual, for alums to learn, debate, and discuss various topics.
Cal Discoveries Travel
Creates global learning opportunities for travelers.
Founded in
1962
EIN
941007751
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
1 ALUMNI HOUSE BERKELEY, California 94720-7521 United States
Website
alumni.berkeley.edu
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The California Alumni Association cultivates a lifelong relationship with UC Berkeley by connecting and inspiring alums, students, and the campus community through meaningful and inclusive opportunities. They foster diversity, create belonging, and advance equity. Founded in 1962, the association supports Cal students and builds relationships among alumni.
Mission
The Cal Alumni Association connects and inspires alums, students, and the campus community through meaningful engagement.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
