The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Appellate Attorney Support
Offers resources like a brief bank, discussion forums, and webinars to improve the professional lives of appointed counsel.
Founded in
1994
EIN
954438848
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Civil Rights Organizations
Address
PO BOX 2433 PASADENA, California 91102-0000 United States
Website
cadc.net
Phone
-
Email address
-
California Appellate Defense Counsel Inc., founded in 1994, aims to improve the professional lives of appointed appellate and post-conviction counsel and promote the fair administration of justice. They provide resources and support to attorneys handling criminal and dependency appeals in California.
Mission
CADC's mission is to improve the professional lives of appointed appellate and post-conviction counsel and to promote the fair administration of justice.
