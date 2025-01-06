California Association Of Independent Schools
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Accreditation Services
Accreditation for elementary, middle, and secondary schools in California, ensuring high standards and continuous improvement.
Trustee Training
Providing training and professional development for new trustees and heads of independent schools.
About
California Association Of Independent Schools
Founded in
1992
EIN
952465881
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
100 N BRAND BLVD GLENDALE, California 91203-2641 United States
Website
www.caisca.org
Phone
(818)-845-0800
Email address
About
The California Association of Independent Schools (CAIS), est. 1941, bolsters independent schools through accreditation and resources. CAIS ensures high ethical and academic standards, empowering educational leaders and fostering a diverse learning environment. Over 90% of CAIS students attend 4-year colleges.
Mission
CAIS supports schools that strive for ambitious educational standards within equitable and inclusive learning communities.
