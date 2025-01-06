This profile hasn’t been claimed.

About

The California Association of Independent Schools (CAIS), est. 1941, bolsters independent schools through accreditation and resources. CAIS ensures high ethical and academic standards, empowering educational leaders and fostering a diverse learning environment. Over 90% of CAIS students attend 4-year colleges.

Mission

CAIS supports schools that strive for ambitious educational standards within equitable and inclusive learning communities.