California Audubon Society

The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Audubon Conservation Ranching
Develops habitat management plans that support regenerative grazing, control invasive species, and restore native plant communities.
Community Science
Monitors snowy plovers, California Least Terns, and encourages bird observations through eBird and iNaturalist.
Education Programs
Engages youth and families in local nature awareness, scientific study, and environmental practices.
Founded in
1951
EIN
951856339
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
PO BOX 7769 VAN NUYS, California 91409-7769 United States
Website
sfvaudubon.org
Phone
(747)-237-3720
Email address
About
Mission
The San Fernando Valley Audubon Society educates the public and protects wildlife habitat in the San Fernando Valley and larger southern California region.
