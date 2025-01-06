California Avocado Society
Promoting Avocado Growing
Promoting efficiency of production and orderly marketing to ensure long-term profitability for California avocado growers.
Founded in
1974
EIN
952851429
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(5)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
PO BOX 4205 VENTURA, California 93007-4205 United States
Website
www.californiaavocadosociety.org
Phone
The California Avocado Society, founded in 1915, promotes efficient avocado production and orderly marketing, ensuring long-term profitability for growers. It provides resources on cultural, marketing, research, and governmental issues related to avocado farming in California.
Mission
The California Avocado Society promotes efficient production and orderly marketing, ensuring long-term profitability for avocado growers in California.
