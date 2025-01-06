California Council For Exceptional Children
California Council For Exceptional Children
Founded in 1967
Programs & Services
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Professional Development
Provides ongoing professional development opportunities for special education teachers and professionals.
Advocacy
Advocates for appropriate governmental policies for students with disabilities.
Professional Standards
Sets professional standards for special education programs and educators.
Resources and Support
Offers resources and support to special education professionals for effective practice.
California Council For Exceptional Children
1967
952470478
501(c)(4)
Educational Support
PO BOX 1086 LA MIRADA, California 90637-0000 United States
calstatecec.org
(888)-232-7733
The California Council for Exceptional Children strives to support professionals, students, administrators, para-educators, service providers, and aspiring special educators. It aims to improve educational outcomes for individuals with exceptionalities.
CA CEC strives to support professionals, students, administrators, para-educators, service providers, and aspiring special educators, working to improve educational outcomes.
