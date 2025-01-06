About

California FarmLink, est. 1999, supports farmers, ranchers, & fishers with limited resources. As a Community Development Financial Institution, they offer lending, education, and land access programs to promote just economies & natural resource conservation. They invest in the prosperity & well-being of CA's agricultural community.

Mission

California FarmLink invests in the prosperity and well-being of farmers, ranchers, and fishers who have limited access to financial resources, promoting just and resilient economies.