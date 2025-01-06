California Farmlink
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Fair Financing
Offers accessible and equitable financing options to farmers, ranchers, and fishers.
Business Education
Provides educational resources and courses to help small- to mid-scale agricultural businesses thrive.
Land Access
Supports farmers and ranchers in securing land for farming and ranching.
Founded in
1999
EIN
943332630
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
335 SPRECKELS DR STE F APTOS, California 95003-3952 United States
Website
www.californiafarmlink.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
California FarmLink, est. 1999, supports farmers, ranchers, & fishers with limited resources. As a Community Development Financial Institution, they offer lending, education, and land access programs to promote just economies & natural resource conservation. They invest in the prosperity & well-being of CA's agricultural community.
Mission
California FarmLink invests in the prosperity and well-being of farmers, ranchers, and fishers who have limited access to financial resources, promoting just and resilient economies.
