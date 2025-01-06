California Garden Clubs
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Educational Programs
Offers educational programs on gardening techniques, floral design, conservation, and environmental issues for members and the community.
Gardening-Related Courses
Provides gardening-related courses developed by National Garden Clubs, Inc., with curriculum tested nationwide.
Project Grants
Provides grants to NGC member clubs to educate adults and children about gardening and community pride.
Founded in
1969
EIN
956122857
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Gardens
Address
PO BOX 442 CULVER CITY, California 90232-0000 United States
Website
www.californiagardenclubs.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
California Garden Clubs, Inc., founded in 1969, promotes gardening, floral design, civic beautification, environmental responsibility, and the exchange of information and ideas. It is the largest volunteer gardening organization in California.
Mission
CGCI promotes gardening, floral design, civic beautification, environmental responsibility and the exchange of information and ideas.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
