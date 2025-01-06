California Genealogical Society

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Genealogy Classes and Workshops

Offers introductory and advanced classes, seminars, and workshops both online and in-person to help people research their family history.

‍

Special Interest Groups (SIGs)

Sponsors Special Interest Groups, providing a venue or online forum for members to pursue specific areas of genealogical study.

‍

Research Trips

Organizes guided research trips to genealogical libraries for novice and experienced researchers.

‍

Online Genealogical Resources

Provides online resources to assist members in their genealogical research.

‍