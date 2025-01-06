California Genealogical Society
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Genealogy Classes and Workshops
Offers introductory and advanced classes, seminars, and workshops both online and in-person to help people research their family history.
Special Interest Groups (SIGs)
Sponsors Special Interest Groups, providing a venue or online forum for members to pursue specific areas of genealogical study.
Research Trips
Organizes guided research trips to genealogical libraries for novice and experienced researchers.
Online Genealogical Resources
Provides online resources to assist members in their genealogical research.
Founded in
1966
EIN
946130842
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
2201 BROADWAY STE LL2 OAKLAND, California 94612-3031 United States
Website
www.californiaancestors.org
Phone
(510)-663-1358
Email address
The California Genealogical Society (CGS), est. 1898, is Northern California's premier genealogy resource. Their library holds 38,000+ books. CGS offers research services, online indexes/databases, and resources for tracing California and US ancestors. They inform members through a blog and eNews.
California Genealogical Society helps people in Oakland and beyond explore family histories, fostering connections to ancestry and preserving stories for future generations.
