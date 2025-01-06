California Institute Of International Studies
Donate to
California Institute Of International Studies
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
California Institute Of International Studies
Shop to support
California Institute Of International Studies
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
California Institute Of International Studies
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Philosophy, Cosmology, and Consciousness
Explores consciousness, reality, and the universe through philosophical and cosmological perspectives.
Ecology, Spirituality, and Religion
Examines the relationship between ecology, spirituality, and religious traditions.
Integral and Transpersonal Psychology
Studies psychology with a focus on integrating different aspects of human experience and transcending personal limitations.
East-West Psychology
Combines Eastern and Western psychological theories and practices.
About
California Institute Of International Studies
Founded in
1965
EIN
941606120
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
468 CHANNING AVE PALO ALTO, California 94301-2801 United States
Website
www.ciis.edu
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
CIIS exists to awaken the world through transformative education, pioneering research, and conscious leadership.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: