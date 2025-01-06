About

Founded in 1891 as Throop University, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is a world-renowned science and engineering research and education institution. Caltech's mission is to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education. Located in Pasadena, CA, Caltech is known for its contributions to science and technology.

Mission

The mission of the California Institute of Technology is to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education.