Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Aerospace
Study the design, development, and science of aircraft and spacecraft.
Applied and Computational Mathematics
Use mathematical and computational tools to solve real-world problems.
Applied Physics
Explore the intersection of physics and engineering.
Astrophysics
Study the physics of the universe, including stars, galaxies, and cosmology.
About
California Institute Of Technology
Founded in
1937
EIN
951643307
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Universities And Colleges
Address
1200 E CALIFORNIA BLVD MC2346 PASADENA, California 91125-0001 United States
Website
www.caltech.edu
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1891 as Throop University, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is a world-renowned science and engineering research and education institution. Caltech's mission is to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education. Located in Pasadena, CA, Caltech is known for its contributions to science and technology.
Mission
The mission of the California Institute of Technology is to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education.
{Similar 1}
