About

The California Masonic Memorial Temple, established in 1963, serves as the headquarters for Freemasonry in California and supports the California Masonic Foundation. The Foundation invests in public education through early literacy and college success programs. It also provides aid to Masonic brothers, widows, and families in need.

Mission

California Masonic Memorial Temple serves as a cornerstone for Masons in San Francisco, fostering community and preserving the rich traditions of Freemasonry.