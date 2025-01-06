California Masonic Memorial Temple
California Masonic Memorial Temple
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Raising A Reader
A literacy and family engagement program.
Investment in Success
College scholarships to students who have overcome extraordinary obstacles.
Public Schools Month
Regional community celebrations in elementary schools.
California Teacher of the Year Awards
Recognition and appreciation for exemplary educators.
About
California Masonic Memorial Temple
Founded in
1963
EIN
941266937
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
1111 CALIFORNIA ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94108-2252 United States
Website
freemason.org
Phone
(415)-776-7000
Email address
About
The California Masonic Memorial Temple, established in 1963, serves as the headquarters for Freemasonry in California and supports the California Masonic Foundation. The Foundation invests in public education through early literacy and college success programs. It also provides aid to Masonic brothers, widows, and families in need.
Mission
California Masonic Memorial Temple serves as a cornerstone for Masons in San Francisco, fostering community and preserving the rich traditions of Freemasonry.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: